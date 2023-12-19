Team India cricketers were asked to pronounce the word 'Gqeberha' and their attempts will leave you in splits! Gqeberha is the venue where the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played with the ground being St George's Park. In a video shared by BCCI on social media, the Indian cricketers, the likes of which included Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh among others, as well as members of the staff were seen trying to spell and pronounce the name of this place but failing to do so. By the end of the video, they were able to pronounce the name and skipper KL Rahul too spelled the name of the place correctly. Tilak Varma Visits Mumbai Indians’ Teammate Dewald Brevis’ House in South Africa, Shares Glimpses of His Meeting With Young Proteas Star (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Tomorrow India will play the second ODI in 𝐆𝐪𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐚. We ask #TeamIndia members to spell/pronounce the city's name. Did they get it right?😀😎 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/roxHxvuLUP — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2023

