Tilak Varma paid a visit to Mumbai Indians' teammate Dewald Brevis' house in South Africa on the sidelines of India's tour of the rainbow nation. The two cricketers share a good bond and represent the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Varma took to social media to share a video of his meeting with Brevis and his family and they seemed to have a lot of fun. Distance doesn’t change much, not even your table tennis skills.. Was so good meeting you and your family my brother, and can’t wait to see you soon. Thank you for hosting me," he wrote. Brevis responded to the post writing, "it was such a special evening for me and my family. Thanks for taking the time to visit us at home. Can't wait for next time." 'Dreams Do Come True' Sai Sudharsan Pens Down Emotional Note, Reflects On His Team India Debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 at Johannesburg (See Post).

