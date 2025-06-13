Indian cricketers were seen wearing black armbands, and they observed a minute's silence ahead of the intra-squad match in Beckenham on June 13. This comes after an Air India Flight AI 171, which was heading towards London from Ahmedabad, crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12. The flight was carrying 242 passengers, including crew members. Sadly, there was just one survivor, while 241 members of the board were killed in the horrific accident. Meanwhile, the Indian national cricket team will face the England national cricket team in a five-match Test series, starting June 20. Australia, South Africa Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence For Ahmedabad Air Plane Crash Victims Ahead of Day 3 of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Indian Cricketers Wear Black Armbands

The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands. A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with… pic.twitter.com/u364pNdGyu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)