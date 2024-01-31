Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued a vessel boarded by Pakistani fishermen, which was hijacked by armed Somali pirates near the east coast of Somalia. 19 Pakistani fishermen were rescued by the Indian Navy from the vessel as they captured the pirates. As the pictures of the pirates were made available on social media, fans spotted one of them wearing RCB jersey and immediately took to social media to react on it. Mayank Agarwal Lodges Police Complaint After Drinking Poisonous Liquid in Flight, Karnataka Captain Alleges Foul Play.

Indian Navy Captures Somali Pirate Wearing RCB Jersey

RCB is Massive

Somali Pirate wearing RCB jersey. RCB is massive. https://t.co/TtuKq4NrJq — Legolas (@Yogesh7504) January 30, 2024

Fans Spot Pirate With RCB Jersey

Somali pirate RCB ka tshirt pehna hy🤔 https://t.co/N4twedk9ni — 🩺 (@Pinacodalda) January 30, 2024

Somali Pirates are RCB Fans

Somali Pirates are also our RCB fans 😎😎 @RCBTweets https://t.co/kX3D8vwdgT — Rahul Varma (@urscoolrahul) January 30, 2024

More Fans Spot It

one of the 11 Somali pirates apprehended by the Indian Navy was spotted wearing the jersey of the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). — RajBhaduriAviator (@RajBhads90) January 30, 2024

Even Somali Pirates Love RCB

Even Somali pirates love RCB. When you're big, you're big. https://t.co/iSdh893l2t — Balls 𝕏 Braincells 🇻🇨⚔️ (@AkraBazzi) January 30, 2024

