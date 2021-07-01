Indian players are enjoying their time in the swimming pool after finishing quarantine ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

The joy of getting out of quarantine 😀 All smiles ☺️ ☺️ Fun video coming up soon on https://t.co/uKFHYe2Bag 🎥#TeamIndia 💙 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/tKYJt7xdqr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

