The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will start from March 26 with final of the tournament to take place on May 29. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the dates.

Indian Premier League to start on March 26, final match on May 29: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

