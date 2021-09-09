A member of the Indian team's support staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and the training session has subsequently been cancelled in Manchester, ahead of the fifth Test.

Just in: A member of India's support staff in Manchester has tested positive for Covid-19 The team has cancelled their training session scheduled for Thursday afternoon. #ENGvIND — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 9, 2021

