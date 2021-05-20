The Indian women's team will play the Pink Ball Test match against Australia. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to social media to confirm the news.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

