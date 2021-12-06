Cricket South Africa released a revised full itinerary of the Indian team when they tour the country later this month. Centurion would host the first of the three Tests. The ODI series would follow in January.

See the Official Statement:

UPDATED SCHEDULE 🚨 The dates for the upcoming #SAvIND tour have been revised. The tour has been reduced to 3️⃣ Betway Tests and 3️⃣ Betway ODIs Full list of fixtures ➡️ https://t.co/ZCJDr7nsXL#BetwayTestSeries #BetwayODISeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/KWrZ0GuUzB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2021

See Full Schedule:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)