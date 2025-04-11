Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a message for fans after he was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury, with MS Dhoni replacing him as captain. Chennai Super Kings have had a forgettable IPL 2025 so far, managing just one win in five matches and sitting in the ninth spot on the points table. In a video shared on Chennai Super Kings' social media handles, Ruturaj Gaikwad thanked the fans for their support and said that with 'young wicketkeeper' MS Dhoni leading the team, things would change. The 28-year-old also said that he would be with the team and hoped the five-time champions would have a 'great season ahead'. MS Dhoni IPL Captaincy Record at Chepauk: Check CSK Captain's Statistics At MA Chidambaram Stadium Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares Message as MS Dhoni Replaces Him As CSK Captain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)