After leaving the reins of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back leading the franchise as captain in the ongoing 2025 edition, much to the joy of Chennai fans. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture, which will see uncapped player MS Dhoni return as leader, a role the wicketkeeper-batter has excelled at. MS Dhoni Captaincy Record in IPL: Here's MSD's Win-Loss Stats As Skipper in Indian Premier League As He Once Again Takes Charge of CSK Replacing Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Match 25 of IPL 2025 between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will see MS Dhoni take charge at his favourite ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which used to be known as a fortress for the franchise until last season. Dhoni's win percentage in IPL stands at an impressive 59.3%, the highest for any captain. However, at Chepauk, MSD's numbers are also stellar, which will make any captain envious. Check out MS Dhoni's record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as CSK captain below. ‘Traitor Is Here’, MS Dhoni Engages in Fun Banter With Former Chennai Super Kings Player-Turned-Mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders Dwayne Bravo Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Record at Chepauk

Matches 62 Wins 45 Losses 17 Highest Team Total 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals Lowest Team Total 112 All-Out vs Mumbai Indians Biggest Win (Runs) Beat PBKS by 95 Runs Biggest Win (Wickets) Beat KKR by Nine Wickets

Dhoni faces an uphill task in IPL 2025, with CSK languishing in ninth place in the standings, with a solitary win from five matches.

However, this season CSK have also failed to win matches at home, something that was given, with the franchise losing two out of three matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

