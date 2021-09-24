Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a thrilling 7-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday. KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna celebrates their victory by sharing a Twitter post as the team moves in playoff spots after outplaying Rohit Sharma-led team. Krishna took two crucial wickets of opener Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav to start troubling MI from the very start. However, Rahul Tripathi's smashing 74 off 42 went unbeaten and helped KKR secure a comfortable win with 29 balls to spare.

Check Out Prasidh Krishna's Victory Post:

