Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook KL Rahul to become the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2021. The young opener would now become the highest run-scorer by an uncapped player in one season of the competition. He has scored 629 runs* in the ongoing final against Kolkata Knight Riders.

