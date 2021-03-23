IPL 2021 Theme Song
#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra.
Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season.#VIVOIPL 2021 - Starts from April 9th !@Vivo_India @StarSportsIndia @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/Um7UsCDCkY
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)