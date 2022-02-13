Jos Buttler has relinquished the mankading incident after Ravi Ashwin was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2022 auctions. Many memes flooded the internet after the two will be sharing the dressing room with each other. Now, Jos Buttler came up with a hilarious message for Ravi Ashwin and said that he is well inside the crease. Rajasthan Royals shared the video below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)