Andre Russell chipped in with four wickets in the final over of the game, Tim Southee had three to his name as Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Gujarat Titans to 156/9. The West Indian conceded just five runs in the sensational over that ensured that Gujarat did not get much despite skipper Hardik Pandya's 67. Gujarat had a collapse from 138/4 to 156/9. Southee, who was brought in as Pat Cummins' replacement, starred with three wickets on his comeback to the side. Young Shivam Mavi and Umesh Yadav took one apiece.

