IPL 2022 is almost round the corner and all the teams have unveiled their jerseys ahead of the new season. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings were the latest and final team to reveal their new jersey for the season and here, we have a list of all the new kits for the upcoming season.
See all IPL 2022 Jerseys Here:
CSK IPL 2022 jersey:
Sokka keedhu pa namma manja sokka! 😍 💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/k9ReuzPVfV
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 23, 2022
LSG IPL 2022 Jersey:
The first-ever Lucknow Super Giants jersey is finally here!🙌#AbApniBaariHai
Jersey design: Kunal Rawal
For the official Lucknow Super Giants match jersey, visit https://t.co/Yc3tDZzyr7@thesouledstore#LucknowSuperGiants #UttarPradesh #Lucknow #TataIPL #JerseyReveal pic.twitter.com/y6wQlDLUJk
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 22, 2022
SRH IPL 2022 Jersey:
Here’s the first look of Captain Kane in the #OrangeArmour.#Jersey #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ODlvKFuzik
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 17, 2022
KKR IPL 2022 Jersey:
𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔹𝕠𝕤𝕤 𝕄𝕒𝕟 in our fresh #IPL2022 kit 💜@ShreyasIyer15 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #ShreyasIyer #KKR pic.twitter.com/fgmYH1zfiS
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2022
GT IPL 2022 Jersey:
The First one is always special — aapdi jersey 💙#SeasonOfFirsts #GujaratTitans #TATAIPL #IPL pic.twitter.com/msD7USzfQh
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 13, 2022
RR IPL 2022 Jersey:
Made with love. Worn with pride. 💗
Get your own at: https://t.co/arF190tJgC#RoyalsFamily | #TATAIPL2022 | @RoyalRajasthanF pic.twitter.com/HvENkDvtvZ
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 20, 2022
DC IPL 2022 Jersey:
Absolute class as our DC boys don the new DC threads 💙❤️🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/37YsQlwBbX
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 20, 2022
MI IPL 2022 Jersey:
Paltan, get your very own 𝘾𝙐𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙀𝘿 Official #MI jersey from @thesouledstore 👕
Head over to https://t.co/eHoCkKqShr now to pre-order with your name and lucky number!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/kaVGYMIv5c
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2022
PBKS IPL 2022 Jersey:
That's our new official jersey!!#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #TataIPL2022 @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/HIF69O4kH0
— Mohit Burman (@imohitburman) March 21, 2022
RCB IPL 2022 Jersey:
Our stars know how to make an impression. 😎🔥#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 pic.twitter.com/XpNFWhAFyo
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 23, 2022
