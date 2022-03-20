Former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga was known for his toe-crushing yorkers. The former pacer is now part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) support staff as fast bowling coach. In a video posted on social media, Malinga can be seen bowling a yorker in the nets. "Lasith Malinga, he's still got it!." wrote RR while sharing the video.

