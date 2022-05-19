The journey in IPL 2022 has come to an end for Sunriseres Hyderabad and Punjab Kings as the two teams have been eliminated from the competition. This outcome was a result of Royal Challengers Bangalore defeating Gujarat Titans in match 67.

SRH and Punjab Kings have been eliminated from IPL 2022. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)