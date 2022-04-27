Rashid Khan (31 off 11 balls) took a leaf out of Rahul Tewatia's (40 off 21 balls) book as he smashed two sixes off consecutive deliveries to help Gujarat Titans to clinch a five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 27. Umran Malik scalped a sensational five-wicket haul, his maiden in IPL, but that was not enough for Sunrisers to defend 195/6.

