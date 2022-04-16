Royal Challengers Bangalore (189/5) bounced back from their defeat to CSK with a dominant performance against Delhi Capitals (173/7) in match 27 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. This 16-run win saw them move back into the top four of the team standings.

