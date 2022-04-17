Umran Malik (4/23) stole the show once again with four wickets and a maiden last over as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for just 151 runs. Liam Livingstone starred for Punjab Kings with his third fifty of the season as his 60 off 33 balls provided his side with some impetus after some early wickets. But Malik grabbed the spotlight with his exceptional display of sheer pace.

Stumps were flying, catches being taken and there was a lot of pace courtesy Umran Malik! Not a run scored in the final over of the innings and Malik ends up with figures of 4/28 🔥🔥#PBKSvSRH #TATAIPL Follow the game here https://t.co/NsKw5lnFjR pic.twitter.com/w7CJoSwIVY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2022

