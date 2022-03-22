Virat Kohli said that he was focused to do well for Royal Challengers Bangalore this IPL as he joined the team's camp a day ago. Kohli, who quit RCB's captaincy last year, said that he is in a good space right now and wants to enjoy himself while giving his best on the field. Kohli also opened up on RCB's decision to name Faf Du Plessis as skipper ahead of IPL 2022.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)