Anmolpreet Singh has made his way into the playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first. Lucknow Super Giants, too have big changes in their playing XI, with Mark Wood and Avesh Khan missing out. Romario Shepherd and Avesh Khan made replaced them in the team. How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of LSG vs SRH Indian Premier League Match.

LSG vs SRH Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

