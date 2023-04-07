Having faced defeats in their last matches, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be on a comeback trail when they face each other in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Ekana Stadium. Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of this match on the Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website for free. 'You Beauty!' KKR Players Have a Blast With Shah Rukh Khan in Post-Match Celebrations After Beating RCB in IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Telecast

“Markram and QDK are back! Will they have immediate impact?” @TomMoodyCricket is looking forward to an epic clash between two sides looking for their first win! Tune-in to #LSGvsSRH on #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports #ShorOn #GameOn pic.twitter.com/vKEn8OvzfK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)