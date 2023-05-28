Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 28. Authorities have also arranged a blockbuster Closing Ceremony for IPL 2023. At first, King and Nucleya will perform on the stage ahead of the match. Their performance will be starting at 6:00 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Then Divine and Jonita Gandhi will rock the stage during the Mid Show. Those who will not be able to attend this at the stadium can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, JioCinema will be providing free live streaming of the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony and the Mid Show. What Is Written in Sanskrit on IPL Trophy? Know Its Meaning Ahead of CSK vs GT 2023 Final.

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony and Mid Show Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Get 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬 to experience the visual extravaganza! 👏 👏 DO NOT MISS the IPL MID SHOW in the #TATAIPL 2023 Grand Finale! 🎥 😎#GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/W5OGC9itQg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

King and Nucleya To Perform in IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

Ahmedabad 🏟️ - You are in for a treat! 🙌 Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you 🎶🌠 How excited are you to witness the two in action 🎤🔥#TATAIPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/58eBwZAFWh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Divine and Jonit Gandhi To Perform In IPL 2023 Final Mid Show

𝗔 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿-𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴! ⭐️ The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ has memorable performances written all over it 💥 Prepare to be 𝘼𝙈𝘼𝙕𝙀𝘿 and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic 🎶🎶… pic.twitter.com/npVQRd6OX2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

