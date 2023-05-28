Chennai Super Kings will be challenging Gujarat Titans in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The winner of the match will clinch the IPL 2023 title and get the IPL trophy. The IPL trophy has a stunning design and is one of the most beautiful trophies in the world. It also has an inspiring message in Sanskrit engraved in it - "Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi". If we translate, it into English the message turns out to be "Where talent meets opportunity". Interestingly this has been the main motto of IPL throughout the years - to give a platform to the young players to showcase their talent on one of the biggest stages. 'Entering Finals In Scooty' Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan Enjoy A Ride Ahead of IPL 2023 Summit Clash With CSK (Watch Video).

What Is Written in Sanskrit on IPL Trophy

This Sanskrit phrase "𝐘𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐡𝐚 𝐀𝐯𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐡𝐢" written on the IPL Trophy means "Where Talent meets Opportunity". And this is the motto of IPL ~IPLfacts38 #iplfacts pic.twitter.com/2pKQJE0Tbz — Ranjeet Singh (@ranjeetsmile) May 9, 2023

