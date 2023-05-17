Kagiso Rabada and Atharva Taide have been included in the Punjab Kings' playing XI for their match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. Delhi Capitals have a couple of changes, with Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw returning to the team. Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first in this match. How to Watch PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

