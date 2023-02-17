After the much-awaited WPL auction is over, its time for the announcement of the Indian Premier League 2023 schedule. The schedule will be announced on Friday, February 17. Live telecast of the schedule announcement is set to be available from 5 PM on Star Sports Network channels. Fans can access the live streaming of the Schedule announcement on JioCinema from 4 PM with experts dissecting the match-ups and return of the home away format since IPL shifted to UAE post-covid.

IPL 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming Details

🥁 The moment we all have been waiting for 🤩 Tune in to #JioCinema at 4PM today and watch our experts discuss the #TATAIPL2023 match-ups 🗣️🏏#TATAIPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/i7q20DnUSn — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 17, 2023

