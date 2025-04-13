Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are clashing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first home match at Jaipur in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and wasted no time opting to bowl first at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both teams are coming off losses and will want to get back to winning ways, especially RR, who are in the bottom half of the points table as opposed to RCB, who are fifth in the standings. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the live scorecard of the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match can get all updates here Why Are Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wearing Green Jersey in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)