In a viral video from somewhere in Maharashtra (most probably), large separate hoardings have been spotted, raised by the supporters in support of their favourite cricket stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni. Besides their favourite legendary cricketers, those hoardings were also in support of their respective Indian Premier League teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings for the ongoing IPL 2025. These billboards also had pictures of the supporters inside. Ravi Ashwin’s YouTube Channel To Stop Featuring CSK's IPL 2025 Reviews and Previews After Facing Criticism Over Panelist Questioning Franchise’s Decision To Sign Noor Ahmad.

Viral Video Shows RCB, MI and CSK Supporters Raise Hoardings:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)