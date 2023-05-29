The closing ceremony for IPL Final 2023 took place and many performers took the stage to showcase their skills to the audience. Divine was among one of them and fans went crazy when he started singing his hit song "Baazigar", which also features Armani White. He also opened his show with a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Video: KING Delivers An Electrifying Performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

View Divine's Performance:

Divine Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Divine opens his show with a tribute to Sidhu Moosewala! [ 🐐🐐]#IPL2023Finalspic.twitter.com/eS13nSNVnZ — YNG BASSII (@bassii0) May 29, 2023

His Show at IPL

Full Performance

