The closing ceremony for IPL Final 2023 took place and many performers took the stage to showcase their skills to the audience. Divine was among one of them and fans went crazy when he started singing his hit song "Baazigar", which also features Armani White. He also opened his show with a tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Video: KING Delivers An Electrifying Performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
View Divine's Performance:
Divine performing at IPL 2023 Final 🔥
BIG WIN FOR DHH 🥹
Baazigar [GULLY GANG] 🙅♂️🙅♂️
📷: JioCinema #IPL2023#Divine#GTvsCSK#IPLFinal#InsideSportpic.twitter.com/VQcfgVapHU
— 𝑫𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑺𝑯 (@RealDevesh7) May 29, 2023
Divine Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala
Divine opens his show with a tribute to Sidhu Moosewala! [ 🐐🐐]#IPL2023Finalspic.twitter.com/eS13nSNVnZ
— YNG BASSII (@bassii0) May 29, 2023
His Show at IPL
Divine show in IPL#IPL2023Finalspic.twitter.com/oQvSYFSY0v
— Em. (@brawny_01) May 29, 2023
Full Performance
What an amazing performance by @VivianDivine 🔥#Divine #IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/hjJx3dS1M2
— Devil (@krishRaa10) May 29, 2023
