Irfan Pathan performed 'Umrah' with his wife and kids. The former cricketer took to social media to share adorable pictures of 'Umrah' as he wrote, "Had the most peaceful umrah with these most beautiful ppl in my life," Umrah means a shorter version of the Hajj pilgrimage. Pathan and his family are among those who travel to Mecca to perform the religious ritual.

Irfan Pathan Performs Umrah With Family Members

Had the most peaceful umrah with these most beautiful ppl in my life. #umrah pic.twitter.com/R2zwGHEdfe — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)