Irfan Pathan pulled off a hilarious prank on Suresh Raina during their pre-match analysis of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 clash on Saturday, April 2. Raina referred to Punjab being owned by actress Preity Zinta when Pathan was talking about the team. The former pacer seemed to be disappointed when Raina brought up Zinta's name and pretended to walk away from the analysis. Raina then came forward to bring the former pacer back when he burst out laughing.

Watch Video:

When @IrfanPathan stumped everyone with his prank on @ImRaina! 😂 Catch this #AprilFoolsDay special 👇, and for more of such fun, do not miss #Byjus #CricketLIVE: Single matchdays: 6:30 PM | Double matchdays: 2:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/j36YgSZjf0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 1, 2022

