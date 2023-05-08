Irfan Pathan shared a throwback picture of India's U19 team for the England tour and while sharing the photo on Twitter, he asked for fans to spot him and other cricketers who have represented India as well as played in the IPL. And this picture got fans talking about it, with many of them spotting him, as well as Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. Shubman Gill to Voice Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi Versions of Spider-Man-Across the Spider-Verse (Watch Video).

See Irfan Pathan's Post Here

This is the u-19 England tour for team india. Few played for team india and few ipl. You can find me there too. Guess the other players ?? #pehchankaun #memories pic.twitter.com/PPURN5wOqf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 8, 2023

Fans Spot Him, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu

Suresh Raina Irfan pathan Ambati Rayudu https://t.co/u4WNcqGGMn — naym 🇵🇸 (@GillSznn) May 8, 2023

Ambati Rayudu Spotted

And There's Suresh Raina

