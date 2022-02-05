India will face England in the U19 World Cup 2022 Final on February 05, 2022 (Saturday) at 06:30 PM. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in India. DD Sports and Prasar Bharati will not provide the telecast and live streaming of the IND U19 vs ENG U19 game.

🇮🇳 India v England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏆 #U19CWC 2022 Final 📍 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Are you ready?! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9oFKSavsY2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2022

