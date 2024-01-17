The warm-up matches for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 which is happening in South Africa are on the way. India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 warm-up match is scheduled for 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, January 17. Unfortunately, the warm-up matches will not be telecasted live. Even the live streams of the warm-up matches will not be available. However, the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 main tournament is set to broadcast on Star Sports network. The live stream of the tournament will be available on Disney plus Hotstar app and website. Indian U-19 Cricketer Arshin Kulkarni Meets Jacques Kallis, Seeks Blessings From South African Legend By Touching His Feet (Watch Video)

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 is turning South Africa into a cricket carnival! Are you in?#u19worldcup #indiaunder19 #TeamIndia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/SwNJ45Np8K— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 15, 2024

