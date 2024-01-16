Arshin Kulkarni, after his impressive performance in at the MPL 2023 has earned a call up in the Indian U-19 squad for the U19 World Cup 2024. He was also sold to Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2024 auction. While touring South Africa for the preparations of the World Cup with the Indian U-19 team, Arshin had the fortune of meeting his childhood idol, legend cricketer Jacques Kallis. He touched the feet of Kallis and sought his blessings. Fans loved the video and made it viral on social media. ‘Your Dumb…’, Riyan Parag Responds to Social Media Troll Questioning Assam Cricketer’s Celebration After Scoring Century Against Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2024 Match.

Indian U-19 Star Arshin Kulkarni Meets Jacques Kallis

📲| Arshin Kulkarni via IG:⤵️ Dream come true moment for Arshin, meeting his childhood idol Jacques Kallis. 🌟❤️#Proteas | #TeamIndia | #LSG pic.twitter.com/gCP3y9D316 — SuperGiantsArmy™ — LSG FC (@LucknowIPLCover) January 16, 2024

