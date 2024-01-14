India will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Mumbai. DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024 final live telecast as well. However, the IND vs AFG live telecast on DD Sports will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs AFG live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platform like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024 final live commentary will be available on radio as well. Akashvani or AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AFG. However, Prasar Bharati Sports will not provide the live audio commentary on its YouTube channel. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer to Play 150 T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024 Cricket Match Live Telecast and Streaming Details

