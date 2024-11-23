India and Australia will meet in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-24 Day 2, where both teams will look to come out on top after a topsy-turvy Day 1. The IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 is taking place at Optus Stadium in Perth, starting at 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network holds the rights for IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Series, however, in India, the India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will have a live telecast on DD Sports, but only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. Most Runs for India in WTC History: Rishabh Pant Becomes Third Indian Batter After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli To Complete 2000 Runs In Word Test Championship, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports

It’s Time 👋 It's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Time 💥 ⏰ 7:50 AM IST 📍 Perth Stadium 📺 DD Free Dish #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3e2lIoHO6u — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)