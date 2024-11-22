Rishabh Pant has been a maverick player for India since making his Test debut in 2018, where most of his runs have come in the World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle. During his sturdy knock of 37 against Australia in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Pant surpassed 2,000 runs in WTC history, making him only the third Indian batter after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant Hits ‘Unorthodox’ Six to Pat Cummins During India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 1st Test (Watch Video).

Pant from 30 Tests, has amassed 2,034 runs, while Sharma and Kohli have recorded 2,685, and 2,432 runs respectively. Overall, Pant is the 19th international cricket to breach the 2000-run mark in WTC, since its commencement in 2019.

Most Runs For India In WTC

Player Runs Matches 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 2,685 37 9 8 Virat Kohli 2,432 42 * 4 11 Rishabh Pant 2,034 30 * 4 12

(* - ongoing)

In 38 Tests between 2017 and 2024, Pant has slammed 2,693 runs with six centuries and 14 half-centuries. Out of Pant's six tons, four have come in overseas conditions. Stump Mic Catches Nathan Lyon Asking Rishabh Pant About IPL 2025 Mega Auction As Duo Have Fun Banter During IND vs AUS 1st Test of BGT 2024-25 (Watch Video).

England's Joe Root is leading the batting charts with 5,325 runs in 61 Tests with 17 hundred and 20 half-centuries. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith occupy the No.2 and No.3 spots with 3,906 and 3,486, respectively.

Pant will have as many as four Tests to overtake Kohli, who is currently undergoing a lean patch, while Rohit will join the team from the second Test at Adelaide.

