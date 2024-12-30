Day 4 of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 in Melbourne was filled with thrilling and blockbuster action, with both sides giving a tough fight to each other. Australia are in a commanding position on Day 5, and India needs to bat sensibly to produce an outcome in the match. Meanwhile, a live telecast viewing option will be provided on Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. However, in India, IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 4 will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports as well, but only for DD Free Dish and other DTT users. Will It Rain in Melbourne During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 5 at MCG? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test 2024 Day 5 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)