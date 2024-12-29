The fourth Test between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team is being played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Four days have been completed with both teams giving punches after punches to each other. Australia has a slight advantage when play resumes on Day 5, given they have a strong lead of 333 with one wicket in hand. All eyes will be on Indian batters on how they will tackle a strong Australian bowling attack. With a maximum of 98 overs to be bowled, the host bowling attack will fire all cylinders in their tank on the final day of the Boxing Day Test. With South Africa qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final, the fourth Test has become more interesting. Will India Be Handed Over-Rate Penalty After Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match? Will It Impact India's ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Chances?

As the Blockbuster action awaits, one thing that can play a spoilsport is the weather, which did interrupt play on day three. A washout on Day 5 will ensure a draw, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will stay at 1-1. Here is what the Melbourne Weather Forecast for December 30 looks like.

Melbourne Weather Live Updates For IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024

Showers are expected for the final day of the fourth Test, which is December 30, where the weather is expected to play a major role before the first session of play between India and Australia in Melbourne. Showers are expected till 11:00 AM (local time). The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin at 10:00 AM (local time). In positive news, Rain is expected to stay throughout the match hours during day 5 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024. Pat Cummins Attempts to Use DRS on Third Umpire's Decision After He Adjudges Mohammed Siraj Not Out During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

With Australia having a commanding lead, Indian batters need to showcase temperament on the final day of the fourth Test match. A win will make sure India stays in the contest to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Otherwise, a loss or draw will reduce chances for India.

