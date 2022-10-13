Sri Lanka takes on Ireland in a warm-up match on Thursday, October 13 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The SL vs IRE practice match, which will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne and will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, this game would neither be available for live telecast nor streaming. But fans can follow updates of the match from the team's social media handles and also the T20 World Cup's official website.

We will take on Sri Lanka in our second and final official warm-up match tomorrow, if the weather allows. For all you need to know about our @T20WorldCup campaign ➡️ https://t.co/Qmv4aFedXo#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 #IREvSL pic.twitter.com/Qbje4cuygq — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 12, 2022

