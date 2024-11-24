The star India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has been bagged by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2025 season. Having played for Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan has performed up to the mark for the former IPL champions whenever he came in to bat. There were a lot of speculations of Kishan joining RCB but SRH bagged the deal after investing INR 11.25 crore. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 11.25 Crore.

Ishan Kishan Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan goes to @SunRisers for INR 11.25 Crore💥



He will don the Orange jersey 🧡#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

