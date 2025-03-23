Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their IPL 2025 campaign with a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad. SRH scored a massive 286/6 batting first, which is the second highest total in IPL history. Chasing it, Rajasthan Royals fell short by 44 runs. Ishan Kishan was the hero for SRH as he scored a sensational 106 runs in just 46 deliveries. He stayed not out till the end and struck boundaries all over the park. Due to his performance, he was awarded the player of the match award. Jofra Archer Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Record During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Ishan Kishan Wins Man of the Match Award

