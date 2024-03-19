After a blasting Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season Islamabad United have emerged as the winners of the competition for this year. It was an evenly contested final between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. While batting first Multan Sultans struggled at the start but were able to post a respectable total of 159 runs at the loss of nine wickets. It was a close call for Islamabad United as they won the match on the last ball by two wickets to win PSL 2024. Imad Wasim was awarded as the Player of the Match for his fifer. Shadab Khan was awarded as the Player of the Tournament. No Crowd At PSL 2024 Final! Netizens React As Stands at National Stadium in Karachi Remain Nearly Empty During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Summit Clash.

Islamabad United Wins PSL 2024

HBL PSL HAS PEAKED 🙌



Islamabad United become the first team to clinch 3️⃣ HBL PSL titles after a dramatic last-ball finish! ✨#HBLPSLFinal | #HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/qMnmPhUM52— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 18, 2024

