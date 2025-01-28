The fifth match of the Indian Street Premier League 2025 will be played between KVN Bangalore Strikers and Chennai Singams. The KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Chennai Singams blockbuster action will be played at the Dodji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The exciting clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Stars Sports is the official broadcasting partner of the Indian Street Premier League 2025. Viewers can watch the Indian Street Premier League 2025 live telecast on Star Sports First TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the India Street Premier League 2025 matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but only at a subscription fee. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

