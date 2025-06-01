Joe Root continues his run on a record-breaking spree as he becomes the first England batter to score 7000 runs for England in ODI history. He surpassed Eoin Morgan in the same match as the highest run-scorer for England in the history of ODIs. He converted his start in the England vs West Indies second ODI 2025 to a century and also reached the milestone of 7000 runs. Joe Root Becomes Leading Run-Scorer For England in ODI History, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

Joe Root Becomes First England Player to Score 7000 ODI Runs

𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 in this innings... 🤯 Another 💯 📈 Passing 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs 🐐 Becoming England's ODI leading run-scorer Just an extraordinary human being. pic.twitter.com/lHwaR4gK4Q — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2025

