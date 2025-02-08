Jammu and Kashmir will lock horns against Kerala in the quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on February 8. The high-voltage encounter between both sides will be hosted at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 in India is Sports18 Network, however, no live telecast viewing options will be provided for this encounter. The official digital rights for India's premier domestic tournament are with Jio Cinema, where fans will be able to get viewing options for live streaming on their app and website for the Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy match. Ravi Ashwin Reacts to Fan's 'Ranji Trophy Is Blessed' Remark on Virat Kohli's Return in Delhi vs Railways Match, Says 'Cricket Ke Liye Player Zaruri Nahi...' (Watch Video).

Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala Live Streaming

The road to glory continues! 🚀 The #RanjiTrophy Quarterfinal matchups are locked in, and the battle for a spot in the semifinals is about to heat up. 🔥 Which teams have what it takes to advance? 🤔@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jH3jlQVAxv — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 3, 2025

